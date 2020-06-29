UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Prime Minister Philippe Wins Municipal Elections In City Of Le Havre - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 02:00 AM

French Prime Minister Philippe Wins Municipal Elections in City of Le Havre - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has emerged victorious in the city of Le Havre during the second round of the country's municipal elections, winning with 58.8 percent of the vote, the French broadcaster LCI reported on Sunday.

With the victory, Philippe has been elected as the city's mayor, although he commented before the vote that he intends to remain in his position as prime minister.

"The results in Le Havre are not in doubt. I want to thank the people of Le Havre who entrusted us with the task of continuing the transformation ... We are happy, we are going to celebrate this victory," Philippe said in a speech that was quoted by the broadcaster.

Philippe won 43 percent of the vote in the first round of elections that was held in March. His rival for the post was Jean-Paul Lecoq, a member of the French Communist Party.

According to domestic media reports, French President Emmanuel Macron phoned Philippe to congratulate him on the victory. The two leaders are expected to hold a meeting on Monday.

The second round of the French municipal elections was initially scheduled to take place on March 22 but was postponed until June 28 as a result of the ongoing coronavirus disease outbreak. According to estimates produced by Ipsos, voter turnout was just 41 percent.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote Le Havre March June Sunday Post Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE embracing holistic national ecosystem to ensur ..

3 hours ago

UAE’s leadership is keen to advance country’s ..

3 hours ago

Zayed Higher&#039; employs and qualifies second gr ..

3 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED1.7 bn Sunday

5 hours ago

No coronavirus cases at Sheikh Khalifa Specialty H ..

5 hours ago

Sharjah Ranked Number 1 in &#039;High Growth Ecosy ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.