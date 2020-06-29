French Prime Minister Philippe Wins Municipal Elections in City of Le Havre - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has emerged victorious in the city of Le Havre during the second round of the country's municipal elections, winning with 58.8 percent of the vote, the French broadcaster LCI reported on Sunday.

With the victory, Philippe has been elected as the city's mayor, although he commented before the vote that he intends to remain in his position as prime minister.

"The results in Le Havre are not in doubt. I want to thank the people of Le Havre who entrusted us with the task of continuing the transformation ... We are happy, we are going to celebrate this victory," Philippe said in a speech that was quoted by the broadcaster.

Philippe won 43 percent of the vote in the first round of elections that was held in March. His rival for the post was Jean-Paul Lecoq, a member of the French Communist Party.

According to domestic media reports, French President Emmanuel Macron phoned Philippe to congratulate him on the victory. The two leaders are expected to hold a meeting on Monday.

The second round of the French municipal elections was initially scheduled to take place on March 22 but was postponed until June 28 as a result of the ongoing coronavirus disease outbreak. According to estimates produced by Ipsos, voter turnout was just 41 percent.