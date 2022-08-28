UrduPoint.com

French Prime Minister Promises To Prevent 'Explosion' Of Electricity Prices

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2022 | 01:40 AM

French Prime Minister Promises to Prevent 'Explosion' of Electricity Prices

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has promised to prevent a spike in the prices of electricity in the country.

"We will preserve the mechanisms for dampening the growth of energy prices. Apart from that, we will adopt concrete measures to protect the most vulnerable strata of the population. The Frenchmen can be at ease: we will soften this growth and will prevent an 'explosion' of electricity prices," Borne said in an interview with Le Parisien published on Saturday.

At the same time, she noted that the authorities do not plan to control how French citizens save power at home.

For companies, however, there will be a number of restrictions.

In late July, French government spokesman Olivier Veran said that France was in an "unprecedentedly difficult" situation in terms of energy production. The French government has already taken several tough measures to save electricity, banning the work of advertisement illumination and air conditioners in stores at night. The French government also decided to unfreeze 18 nuclear reactors, which were shut down in May due to traces of corrosion, after completion of maintenance work.

