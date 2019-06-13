French Prime Minister Promises to Slash Household Taxes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Wednesday that the country's government plans to historically reduce taxes on households in total by 27 billion Euros ($30.5 billion) and remove accommodation tax for the French.

"They [French people] do not want words anymore, they want action. We decided to go for a historic tax cut. In total, for five years [presidential term] taxes on households will be reduced by about 27 billion euros ... I confirm that the tax for a main place of residence will be completely abolished for all French," Philippe said, addressing the country's lower house.

The prime minister noted that the residence tax would be completely abolished for 80 percent of the French with modest incomes in 2020, while for the remaining 20 percent of French residents it would be removed in the next three years.

Philippe also stressed that the French government would reduce income tax by 350 euros for about 12 million households across the country.