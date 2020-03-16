French Prime Minister Proposes Suspending Local Elections Due to COVID-19 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has proposed postponing the second round of local elections, scheduled to take place on Sunday, until June amid the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, French broadcaster BFM TV reported on Monday citing sources familiar with the situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has proposed postponing the second round of local elections, scheduled to take place on Sunday, until June amid the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, French broadcaster BFM tv reported on Monday citing sources familiar with the situation.

According to the broadcaster, Philippe has proposed suspending the local elections until June 21, after the first round took place on Sunday. It is not yet known how party leaders have reacted to the prime minister's suggestion.

Earlier in the day, the operator of the French capital's airports Groupe ADP announced plans to close Terminal 2 at Orly Airport, citing COVID-19.

"For Paris-Orly, the first considered closures would be at Orly 2," the statement read.

Groupe ADP had previously announced the closure of all non-essential shops and restaurants at the Orly and Charles de Gaulle airports in the French capital, effective from the early hours of Sunday morning.

Only takeaway food vendors, convenience stores and pharmacies are allowed to remain open.

On Friday, major landmarks in Paris such as the Eiffel Tower and Louvre Museum announced that they would close to the public after the French government introduced a ban on public gatherings to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The French Ministry of Health on Sunday reported its highest daily amount of confirmed COVID-19 cases. A total of 923 new cases were confirmed, raising the overall total since the start of the outbreak to 5,423. The ministry confirmed that 127 people have died after contracting the disease.