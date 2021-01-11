French Prime Minister Says 3rd Lockdown Possible

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Monday that there is the possibility of a third lockdown in the country, but this was not the primary scenario

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Monday that there is the possibility of a third lockdown in the country, but this was not the Primary scenario.

"A third self-isolation regime cannot be ruled out as an extreme measure," Castex said during a meeting with parliamentarians, as broadcast by the BFMTV television channel.

Castex, referring to the current indicators, noted that at the moment, the curfew was enough.

At the end of October in France, a second national quarantine was introduced amid the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic, which lasted until mid-December. Since December 15, the country has been under a curfew from 8 p.m. (19:00 GMT) to 6 a.m. (05:00 GMT).

In several departments with an extremely high daily increase in the number of cases, the measures have been tightened and the curfew is in effect starting at 6 p.m.