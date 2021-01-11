UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Prime Minister Says 3rd Lockdown Possible

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 10:23 PM

French Prime Minister Says 3rd Lockdown Possible

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Monday that there is the possibility of a third lockdown in the country, but this was not the primary scenario

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Monday that there is the possibility of a third lockdown in the country, but this was not the Primary scenario.

"A third self-isolation regime cannot be ruled out as an extreme measure," Castex said during a meeting with parliamentarians, as broadcast by the BFMTV television channel.

Castex, referring to the current indicators, noted that at the moment, the curfew was enough.

At the end of October in France, a second national quarantine was introduced amid the second wave of the coronavirus epidemic, which lasted until mid-December. Since December 15, the country has been under a curfew from 8 p.m. (19:00 GMT) to 6 a.m. (05:00 GMT).

In several departments with an extremely high daily increase in the number of cases, the measures have been tightened and the curfew is in effect starting at 6 p.m.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France October December TV From Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Directorate of Residen ..

26 minutes ago

UoS, Bayanat sign MoU

26 minutes ago

Premium packages for UFC Fight Island Triple Heade ..

26 minutes ago

Sindh High Court grants bail to accused in a money ..

3 minutes ago

Moldovan President Asks Top Court to Review Rules ..

3 minutes ago

Kiev Trying to Reach Out to Coronavirus-Infected S ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.