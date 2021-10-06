French Prime Minister Says Paris Might Revise Cooperation With UK Over Fishing Licenses

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Tuesday urged the European Commission to investigate London's compliance with agreements on fishing licenses and warned that France might revise bilateral cooperation with the United Kingdom on a number of issues.

Castex accused London of breaching the agreement regarding fishing licenses signed in late 2020. The UK allegedly set out new terms for fishing operations and declined some French applications without giving feedback, which Castex called "unacceptable."

"I have already appealed to the head of the European Commission, as, you know, it oversees compliance with agreements. And I want to make it clear: the European Commission takes some steps, but it must do more and have stronger oversight over how the UK fulfills its obligations," Castex said.

The Prime Minister strongly urged London to fully comply with its commitments.

"If needed, we can revise all existing terms of broader agreements concluded under the aegis of the European Union, as well as our bilateral cooperation with the United Kingdom in different fields," Castex warned.

On September 28, the UK Environmental Ministry said it authorized 1,700 EU ships to fish in the British waters. However, only 12 French fishers out of 47 applicants were granted the license. The ministry noted that it was willing to continue working with France and was ready to review additional documents submitted by those who had been previously turned down.