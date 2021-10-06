UrduPoint.com

French Prime Minister Says Paris Might Revise Cooperation With UK Over Fishing Licenses

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 01:20 AM

French Prime Minister Says Paris Might Revise Cooperation With UK Over Fishing Licenses

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Tuesday urged the European Commission to investigate London's compliance with agreements on fishing licenses and warned that France might revise bilateral cooperation with the United Kingdom on a number of issues.

Castex accused London of breaching the agreement regarding fishing licenses signed in late 2020. The UK allegedly set out new terms for fishing operations and declined some French applications without giving feedback, which Castex called "unacceptable."

"I have already appealed to the head of the European Commission, as, you know, it oversees compliance with agreements. And I want to make it clear: the European Commission takes some steps, but it must do more and have stronger oversight over how the UK fulfills its obligations," Castex said.

The Prime Minister strongly urged London to fully comply with its commitments.

"If needed, we can revise all existing terms of broader agreements concluded under the aegis of the European Union, as well as our bilateral cooperation with the United Kingdom in different fields," Castex warned.

On September 28, the UK Environmental Ministry said it authorized 1,700 EU ships to fish in the British waters. However, only 12 French fishers out of 47 applicants were granted the license. The ministry noted that it was willing to continue working with France and was ready to review additional documents submitted by those who had been previously turned down.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France European Union London United Kingdom September 2020 All Agreement

Recent Stories

Ahjman Ruler receives Minister for Federal Supreme ..

Ahjman Ruler receives Minister for Federal Supreme Council Affairs

22 minutes ago
 Ducab unveils striking new brand identity and corp ..

Ducab unveils striking new brand identity and corporate vision for growth

22 minutes ago
 Lord Mayor of London calls for greater environment ..

Lord Mayor of London calls for greater environmental, social, corporate governan ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives ENEC CEO

Hamdan bin Zayed receives ENEC CEO

2 hours ago
 ANF Force Commanders Meeting held; steps to combat ..

ANF Force Commanders Meeting held; steps to combat drug trafficking reviewed

1 hour ago
 Australia Hopes to Open Borders to Foreigners in 2 ..

Australia Hopes to Open Borders to Foreigners in 2022 - Prime Minister

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.