French Prime Minister Submits Resignation To Macron - Reports

Published May 16, 2022 | 08:37 PM

French Prime Minister Jean Castex handed over his resignation to French President Emmanuel Macron and left the Elysee Palace, BFMTV reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) French Prime Minister Jean Castex handed over his resignation to French President Emmanuel Macron and left the Elysee Palace, BFMTV reported, citing sources.

Earlier, media reported that Castex did not want to enter the new government, although his name appeared on the list of possible members of the Ministry of Justice.

It was noted that he had planned to resign immediately after the presidential election, but re-elected President Emmanuel Macron asked him to keep his post until the reshuffle in the government.

