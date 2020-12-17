UrduPoint.com
French Prime Minister Tests Negative for COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) French Prime Minister Jean Castex, who decided to self-isolate as a possible contact case of French President Emmanuel Macron who had tested positive for COVID-19, had a negative test, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing a source.

According to the source from Matignon, the prime minister's residence and office, Castex had a negative result from a PCR test.

Under the health protocol, Castex is due to be tested again in a week, the source said, adding, that the head of the government remains in self-isolation.

Following the announcement of Macron's positive COVID-19 test, many political figures within and out France had to cancel their meetings and isolate themselves as possible contact cases of the president. Besides Castex, the president's wife, Brigitte Macron, and President of the National Assembly Richard Ferrand have also been placed on self-isolation.

