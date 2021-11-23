French Prime Minister Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) French Prime Minister Jean Castex has tested positive for COVID-19, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported, citing the official residence of the Prime Minister, Hotel de Matignon.

Castex tested positive for coronavirus on Monday evening.

Hotel de Matignon said the prime minister's schedule will be changed in the coming days so that he could continue his activities while in isolation, which will last 10 days.

Earlier on Monday reports said one of Castex' daughters tested positive for COVID.