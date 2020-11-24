UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Prime Minister To Join Charity Campaign To Distribute Food Among Those In Need

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 05:12 PM

French Prime Minister to Join Charity Campaign to Distribute Food Among Those in Need

French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Tuesday will take part in the launch of the winter campaign of French not-for-profit association Restos du Coeur, which distributes food packages among those in need

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Tuesday will take part in the launch of the winter campaign of French not-for-profit association Restos du Coeur, which distributes food packages among those in need.

"It was 35 years ago, almost to the day: the first resto du cœur [restaurant of the heart] opened in Lille.

Since its creation, a billion meals have been distributed by volunteers from @RestosDuCoeur: I will be with them this morning in Asnieres-sur-Seine to launch the 2020-2021 winter campaign," Castex tweeted.

The first Restaurant du Cœur, meaning Restaurant of the Heart or Restaurant of love, was opened on December 21, 1985 at the initiative of French comedian Michel Colucci. Since then, the association has remained among the most respected in France, engaging high number of volunteers and record amounts of food packages distributed among the poor.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Poor France Lille December From Billion Love

Recent Stories

Gold prices on Tuesday

1 second ago

ANP submits motion against closure of educational ..

3 seconds ago

FDA to auction residential, commercial plots

5 seconds ago

Russia says Sputnik V virus vaccine 95% effective

6 seconds ago

Indian state terrorism continues to take heavy tol ..

13 seconds ago

ICCI calls for unbundling energy sector to promote ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.