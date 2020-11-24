French Prime Minister to Join Charity Campaign to Distribute Food Among Those in Need

French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Tuesday will take part in the launch of the winter campaign of French not-for-profit association Restos du Coeur, which distributes food packages among those in need

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Tuesday will take part in the launch of the winter campaign of French not-for-profit association Restos du Coeur, which distributes food packages among those in need.

"It was 35 years ago, almost to the day: the first resto du cœur [restaurant of the heart] opened in Lille.

Since its creation, a billion meals have been distributed by volunteers from @RestosDuCoeur: I will be with them this morning in Asnieres-sur-Seine to launch the 2020-2021 winter campaign," Castex tweeted.

The first Restaurant du Cœur, meaning Restaurant of the Heart or Restaurant of love, was opened on December 21, 1985 at the initiative of French comedian Michel Colucci. Since then, the association has remained among the most respected in France, engaging high number of volunteers and record amounts of food packages distributed among the poor.