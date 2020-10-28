French Prime Minister to Present Package of New COVID-19 Measures on Thursday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) French Prime Minister Jean Castex is due to unveil a series of fresh restrictive measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.

Media outlets recently speculated that the French authorities was mulling the introduction of nationwide lockdown for four weeks among other counter-virus measures.

"In accordance with article 50-1 of the Constitution, I will present Thursday to the elected representatives of the Nation new measures made essential to fight against the second wave of the epidemic of #COVID19," Castex tweeted late on Tuesday.

French authorities will confirm the decision on strategy against the virus during Wednesday's second defense council meeting.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, lockdown could come into effect on Thursday and would be more flexible compared to restrictions during the first COVID-19 outbreak in spring.

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to make a statement concerning the new measures on Wednesday evening.

France has witnessed a surge in the infection rate of the coronavirus, with the new record daily high of over 52,000 fresh cases registered on October 25.

As of Wednesday, French health authorities have confirmed 1,244,242 COVID-19 cases, the world's fifth highest total, with the death toll at 35,582.