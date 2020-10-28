UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Prime Minister To Present Package Of New COVID-19 Measures On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 11:30 AM

French Prime Minister to Present Package of New COVID-19 Measures on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) French Prime Minister Jean Castex is due to unveil a series of fresh restrictive measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.

Media outlets recently speculated that the French authorities was mulling the introduction of nationwide lockdown for four weeks among other counter-virus measures.

"In accordance with article 50-1 of the Constitution, I will present Thursday to the elected representatives of the Nation new measures made essential to fight against the second wave of the epidemic of #COVID19," Castex tweeted late on Tuesday.

French authorities will confirm the decision on strategy against the virus during Wednesday's second defense council meeting.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, lockdown could come into effect on Thursday and would be more flexible compared to restrictions during the first COVID-19 outbreak in spring.

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to make a statement concerning the new measures on Wednesday evening.

France has witnessed a surge in the infection rate of the coronavirus, with the new record daily high of over 52,000 fresh cases registered on October 25.

As of Wednesday, French health authorities have confirmed 1,244,242 COVID-19 cases, the world's fifth highest total, with the death toll at 35,582. 

Related Topics

Prime Minister World October Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mubasir, Shehzad all-round show secure wins for No ..

4 minutes ago

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Peshawar

11 minutes ago

Turkmenistan and Afghanistan are committed to deve ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan records 14 more deaths, 825 new cases of ..

27 minutes ago

Karachi Arts Council presents solidarity with Kash ..

30 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on Indepe ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.