French Prime Minister To Seek Constitutional Court Approval Of Health Passes

Wed 21st July 2021 | 09:50 PM

French Prime Minister to Seek Constitutional Court Approval of Health Passes

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) French Prime Minister Jean Castex pledged on Wednesday to seek transparency and approval by the Constitutional Court for a new law on anti-coronavirus measures, including a wider implementation of health passes.

"I will take this issue to the Constitutional Council as soon as the law undergoes parliamentary procedures. Since this is a matter of civil liberties, everything needs to be transparent and approved by our highest court," Castex said as aired by French broadcasters.

The official expects the law to secure the approval of both parliamentary chambers ” the National Assembly and the Senate ” by early August.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that a health pass, certifying that the bearer has either been fully vaccinated or has a recent negative COVID-19 test result, would become mandatory in France starting in August for those visiting bars, restaurants, shopping malls, as well as when boarding a train or plane.

Starting on July 21, a pass will be required to attend cultural events, festivals, amusement parks and various shows and performances.

Following Macron's announcement, a law was put forward, which is currently under consideration in parliament. Meanwhile, thousands of French took to the streets over the weekend to protest mandatory COVID-19 vaccination of health workers and health passes.

France is now experiencing a fourth wave, with 18,000 new cases reported Tuesday and 96% of those cases unvaccinated people, according to Castex.

Around 56% of adults in France have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 43% are fully vaccinated.

