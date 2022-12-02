French Prime Minister Urges Citizens to Reduce Energy Consumption to Avoid Blackouts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Thursday urged French citizens to reduce their energy consumption even more to avoid blackouts.

Earlier in the day, French transmission system operator RTE said that France will likely face short-term power outages this winter in some areas during peak hours of energy consumption to avoid a disbalance in power grid.

"If we do even more to reduce our energy consumption, we will not have blackouts," Borne said as aired by BFMTV.

According to Borne, the French government has taken all measures to avoid such blackouts.

"If we all reduce our energy consumption, it will be good for everyone's purchasing power, for the competitiveness of every company.

At the same time, it will allow us to avoid power shortages during winter," the prime minister added.

In early October, the French government launched an energy sobriety plan to face winter. The goal is to reduce France's energy consumption by 10% in two years, and to ensure that the country spends the winter without gas or electricity shortages. The plan's measures also include a call to limit heating to a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius and turn off lighting after 10 p.m, as well as encouragement of remote work.