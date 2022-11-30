French Prime Minister Urges People to Wear Masks Amid Rising COVID-19 Infections

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Tuesday officially called for people to wear masks in public transport amid rising influenza and a surge in coronavirus cases

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Tuesday officially called for people to wear masks in public transport amid rising influenza and a surge in coronavirus cases.

"I officially state: follow protective measures, wear masks when you are around the elderly and in public transport," Borne said at a meeting of the French National Assembly.

She urged the public to stay vigilant and added that an epidemic of "especially contagious," influenza, "the worst in 10 years" is currently spreading, while the number of coronavirus cases is rising again.

The official spokesperson for the French government, Olivier Veran, said that the number of COVID cases in France increased by 40% over the past week.