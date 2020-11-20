French Prime Minister Visits Hospital Receiving COVID-19 Patients From Most Affected Areas

French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Friday paid a visit to a hospital complex in Western France hosting COVID-19 patients from regions most affected by the coronavirus epidemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Friday paid a visit to a hospital complex in Western France hosting COVID-19 patients from regions most affected by the coronavirus epidemic.

The Brest University Hospital Centre (CHRU de Brest) runs nine hospital units and employs some 6,000 hospital workers, including 500 doctors. It is located in the Finistere department in the western Brittany region.

"First step of my trip to Finistere in @CHRU_Brest [CHRU de Brest]. A symbol: that of national solidarity in a region that welcomes patients from areas of extreme hospital tension. A message: gratitude for all our caregivers committed to our health," Castex wrote on Twitter.

During his visit to the hospital, the prime minister met with its staff to express gratitude for their work.

France was put into another nationwide lockdown in late October in the wake of a second coronavirus outbreak that intensified in early fall. However, the national health agency monitoring the virus spread has reported a decrease in its infection rate for the second consecutive week, with the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and intensive care admissions falling for the first time since the second wave occurred.

Nevertheless, it called for the population to remain vigilant and follow health rules to curb the virus spread.

As of Friday, France has reported 2,086,288 COVID-19 infections and 47,127 related fatalities.