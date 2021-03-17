French Prime Minister Vows to Get AstraZeneca Vaccine Shot Once EMA Confirms Safety

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Tuesday that he would get inoculated with the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine amid shaken trust if the European Medicines Agency (EMA) reverses the decision to halt its use.

The announcement came as a growing number of countries across the world, including France, are suspending the use of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine amid reports about severe post-inoculation side effects such as thrombosis.

"As soon as the green light is given, I will be inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine," Castex wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, a poll by France's Elabe research firm for the BFMTV broadcaster showed that only 20 percent of French citizens trust the vaccine, while 58 percent did not have confidence in it. The remaining 22 percent were unable to give a definite reply.