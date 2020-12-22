UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Prime Minister Welcomes EU's Approval Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 12:50 AM

French Prime Minister Welcomes EU's Approval of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Europe has shown its unity in the face of the COVID-19 crisis, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Monday, welcoming the news about the European Commission giving the green light to the coronavirus vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Earlier in the day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that Brussels had authorized the use of the vaccine in the European Union adding that the mass vaccination would begin between December 27-29.

"Vaccination will begin on December 27, 28 and 29 in 27 EU countries.

To all skeptics, to all those who doubted it, Europe has shown that it is much more than just a big market, it is a community of fate. This is its singularity, and it is our strength in the face of the crisis," Castex wrote on Twitter.

The French health minister, Olivier Veran, confirmed earlier in the day that France would begin immunization on Sunday. Last week, the German health ministry similarly confirmed that the vaccination would begin on December 27.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Twitter France German European Union Brussels December Sunday Market All Unity Foods Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways suspends flights to Saudi Arabia, M ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah accredited as &#039;standard emirate for i ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Airways updates travel rules for passengers ..

2 hours ago

Board of Directors of UAE Banks Federation approve ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on Board of ..

4 hours ago

NIMR celebrates 20th anniversary as leading milita ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.