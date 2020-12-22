PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Europe has shown its unity in the face of the COVID-19 crisis, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Monday, welcoming the news about the European Commission giving the green light to the coronavirus vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Earlier in the day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that Brussels had authorized the use of the vaccine in the European Union adding that the mass vaccination would begin between December 27-29.

"Vaccination will begin on December 27, 28 and 29 in 27 EU countries.

To all skeptics, to all those who doubted it, Europe has shown that it is much more than just a big market, it is a community of fate. This is its singularity, and it is our strength in the face of the crisis," Castex wrote on Twitter.

The French health minister, Olivier Veran, confirmed earlier in the day that France would begin immunization on Sunday. Last week, the German health ministry similarly confirmed that the vaccination would begin on December 27.