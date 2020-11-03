UrduPoint.com
French Prime Minister's Office Says Curfew Decision In Paris, Ile-de-France Not Made Yet

Tue 03rd November 2020 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Matignon, the residence and office of French Prime Minister Jean Castex, has refuted an earlier comment of the government's spokesman about plans to impose a night curfew in the French capital and Ile-de-France region, saying the authorities are to decide on the matter in the coming days.

Earlier in the day, the French government's spokesman Gabriel Attal told the BFMTV broadcaster that the authorities would reinstate a 9 p.m. curfew in Paris and Il-de-France in addition to the nationwide lockdown that is already in place.

"This measure [the night curfew] will be coordinated with the Parisian municipality by the prefecture but is not decided at this stage. A decision will be made in the coming days," Matignon said, as cited by BFMTV.

France has been put into another general lockdown on October 30, which is expected to last until at least December 1. All non-essential shops, cafes, gyms and bars are closed, and people are allowed to leave their houses for work, shopping for products or medical reasons.

The French health authorities have been detecting a rise in the COVID-19 infection rate since late summer, but the daily numbers of new cases have increased sharply in October, marking the second wave of the pandemic. The most recent daily high of 53,238 new infections was registered on Monday.

As of Tuesday, France has confirmed the world's fifth highest total of 1,460,745 COVID-19 cases and 37,485 related fatalities.

