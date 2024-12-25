French primed to end King George horserace drought

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) It has been a long time since a France-based trainer won British horseracing's King George VI Chase but there are three cross-Channel raiders with live hopes for Thursday's fascinating renewal at Kempton Park.

A classy field of 11 is set go to post -- though there is a doubt about Corbetts Cross, one of the quartet of Irish challengers -- for the race that is probably second to only the Cheltenham Gold Cup in importance in the British jump racing Calendar.

The hosts have high hopes too in 2022 winner Bravemansgame -- bidding to provide trainer Paul Nicholls with a record-extending 14th victory -- Grey Dawning and L'Homme Presse.

However, this year's edition offers the best hope of a French winner since First Gold gave trainer Francois Doumen his fifth success in the race back in 2000.

Il Est Francais is the pick of the trio as he returns to the course in Sunbury, west of London, where he produced one of the performances of last season -- winning the Kauto Star Novices Chase by 11 lengths.

The concern for Noel George and Swedish co-trainer Amanda Zetterholm, who are based in Avilly-Saint-Leonard, northern France, is the star's tendency to burst blood vessels in races.

The latest mishap came at the Auteuil course in Paris in November, but George says the horse is now in prime shape.

"It's not the first time he's done it and every time it's happened, it's been at Auteuil," said George.

"We're just hoping he can put in the performance he did last year at Kempton, he seems in the same form.

"If it goes the way it went last year, with no health problems, then I think he'll be very difficult to beat."

George is also enthusiastic about General En Chef, who ran an eye-catching fourth in a competitive chase at Newbury, southern England, in late November.

"I think he's going to run a massive race," said George.

"I've never had him as good as he is."

- 'Climbing the ladder' -

There appears to be similar confidence behind the third of the French runners Juntos Ganamos.

"I think he's a very good horse with a lot of class, I'm hoping I'm not wrong," said trainer David Cottin.

The Irish challenge is headed by Spillane's Tower, who won a Grade One race last season, with trainer Jimmy Mangan saying he is the best horse he has trained.

Mangan has just 12 horses but he has a habit of punching above his weight as he showed when Monty's Pass won the 2003 Grand National.

"It's incredible, really," Mangan, 69, told the Thoroughbred Daily news.

"Everywhere I go, people are asking, 'how's the horse?' They wouldn't ask how are you going yourself!

"Spillane's Tower comes first."

Mangan is yet to train a winner this season, but landing the King George would be quite a way to end the drought.

"Arra, we only like to win the big ones," he said chuckling.

"We're living in heaven with a horse like Spillane's Tower around the place and we're getting great enjoyment out of it all."

Grey Dawning was probably England's leading novice chaser last term, so the King George will gauge whether he is able to make the jump into the senior ranks.

"We are climbing the ladder and don't think we are as high as we can go yet," said his trainer Dan Skelton. "I don't know how high he can go, but I still feel we are climbing the ladder."