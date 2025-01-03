French Prison Hostage-taker Surrenders
Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2025 | 10:31 PM
A prison inmate surrendered Friday afternoon after taking five staff hostage in the southern French city of Arles for several hours, authorities said
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) A prison inmate surrendered Friday afternoon after taking five staff hostage in the southern French city of Arles for several hours, authorities said.
The convicted rapist armed with a handmade shank had been holding four medical staff and one prison guard in the infirmary since around 11:15 am (1015 GMT).
"The hostage-taker in Arles has just been arrested. No-one was hurt," Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on X just before 4:00 pm, thanking prison staff and police.
Response forces including the elite RAID police unit had been sent to the scene.
One hostage, a doctor, had been released earlier at around 2:30 pm, a source familiar with the case said.
Multiple sources had earlier said the 37-year-old hostage-taker, serving a sentence for armed rape, suffered from "significant psychiatric disturbances".
A prison service source added that the man did not have the "profile of a terrorist", while a source familiar with the case said he was demanding to be moved to a different prison.
The Arles prison holds only inmates sentenced to more than 10 years or presenting a security risk.
Friday's hostage-taker was set to remain in jail until 2031, the source familiar with the case said.
Recent Stories
Wall Street stocks bounce higher, Europe retreats
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail condemns attack on HDP’s Chief Kha ..
Boundary wall of housing scheme reconstructed on tribunal's order
Govt taking decisions to increase productivity in every sector: Pervaiz Malik
MQM-P demands appointment of CEO HESCO
Turkish envoy visits IPO-Pakistan to discuss future cooperation
Uzbek Ambassador vows to increase bilateral trade with Pakistan
ACP celebrates Nisar Bazmi's 100th birth anniversary today
Five wanted in triple murder netted
NA speaker calls Pakistan’s UNSC seat a diplomatic milestone
PEC launches Young Engineers National Forum to empower future leaders
ADB, SECP collaborate to enhance gender diversity in non-banking Sector
More Stories From World
-
French prison hostage-taker surrenders2 minutes ago
-
China says 2024 was its hottest year on record2 minutes ago
-
Visiting French FM calls for 'political solution' with Syria Kurds2 minutes ago
-
Top European diplomats urge inclusive transition in Syria visit2 minutes ago
-
Biden blocks US Steel sale to Japan's Nippon Steel2 minutes ago
-
Republican speaker, Trump face test in Congress leadership fight2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan issues visas to 94 Indian Pilgrims for visiting Shadani Darbar1 minute ago
-
Poland bars Hungarian envoy from EU presidency opening3 hours ago
-
British novelist David Lodge dies aged 893 hours ago
-
Rockets fired from Gaza as Israeli strikes kill 12, rescuers say3 hours ago
-
Djokovic Australian Open preparations take hit with loss to Opelka4 hours ago
-
Two killed in latest Russian, Ukrainian aerial attacks5 hours ago