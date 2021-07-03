French Pro-Assange NGO Says WikiLeaks Founder Has No Reason to Commit Suicide

Veronique Pidancet-Barriere, a founder of French human rights association WikiJustice for Assange, in an interview with Sputnik, has disputed Edward Snowden's claims that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who celebrates his 50th birthday on Saturday, could die in circumstances similar to those of US antivirus software pioneer John McAfee

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) Veronique Pidancet-Barriere, a founder of French human rights association WikiJustice for Assange, in an interview with Sputnik, has disputed Edward Snowden's claims that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who celebrates his 50th birthday on Saturday, could die in circumstances similar to those of US antivirus software pioneer John McAfee.

McAfee was found hanged in a cell in Barcelona in late June, on the same day the Spanish court greenlit his extradition to the United States where he was wanted on tax evasion charges. According to Snowden, "Julian Assange could be next."

"Since Julian Assange is legally free, he has, a priori, no reason to commit suicide. If he dies, or is declared dead, then he will have been murdered," Pidancet-Barriere said, admitting to not being able to understand what exactly Snowden meant.

Assange was arrested in London on April 11, 2019, and sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping bail back in 2012, when he took refuge inside the Ecuadorean embassy in the UK capital to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he was facing sexual assault charges that were later dropped by the Swedish court.

The whistleblower is wanted by the US Justice Department on espionage and computer fraud charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of secret files and classified information that shed light on war crimes committed by US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. He faces up to 175 years in solitary confinement inside a top security American prison if convicted in the US.

In January, UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled not to extradite Assange to the United States, citing health reasons and the risk of suicide in the US prison system, but decided that he must wait in prison for the outcome of an appeal filed by US prosecutors.