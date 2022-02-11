French probe concludes IED caused Dakar rally blast: source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :French investigators probing an explosion that badly injured a driver at the Dakar rally in Saudi Arabia have concluded that it was caused by an improvised explosive device, a source close to the investigation told AFP.

Investigators from France's specialized anti-terror prosecutor's office, alongside the domestic intelligence agency and police officers, visited the country after the blast and analyzed the damaged car, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.