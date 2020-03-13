French Professional Football League to Suspend Season on Friday Over COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The French Professional Football League (LFP) will announce on Friday the suspension of the current season over the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), French media reported.

According to the RMC Sport media outlet, the announcement will be made during the upcoming extraordinary meeting of the LFP.

The 29th round of the Ligue 1, whose matches were to be held behind closed doors, will be canceled by the LFP, according to the outlet.

The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan, China's Hubei province, in late December, and has since spread worldwide.

More than 127,000 people have been infected with COVID-19, with over 4,700 having died and 68,000 recovered. About 2,300 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in France with 48 fatalities, according to John Hopkins University.

On Wednesday, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the COVID-19 outbreak could be characterized as a pandemic.