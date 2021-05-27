French Prosecution Asks Appellate Court to Uphold 5-Year Sentence for Alexander Vinnik

The French prosecution on Thursday asked the Paris appellate court to uphold a money laundering charge against Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik, as well as a five-year prison sentence

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The French prosecution on Thursday asked the Paris appellate court to uphold a money laundering charge against Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik, as well as a five-year prison sentence.

"I am asking you to uphold the charge of money laundering as part of an organized [crime] group ... I am also asking to uphold the sentence that was declared by the Paris criminal court. Five years of confinement seem an appropriate punishment to me," the deputy prosecutor said in court.

At the same time, the prosecution asked to decrease the 100,000 euro ($121,881) fine, imposed on Vinnik by a trial court, and admitted that the Russian national had nothing to do with the Locky ransomware which caused trouble to many companies in France.

Nevertheless, the prosecution noted that as one of the administrators of the cryptocurrency trading platform BTC-e, which was allegedly involved in money laundering, Vinnik was not unaware of what was going on.

Vinnik was detained in Greece in 2017 at the request of the United States, which has accused him of laundering $4 billion worth of funds through the cryptocurrency trading platform. France also filed charges against Vinnik, however, his lawyer claimed that it was only a ploy to have him extradited to the United States. Russia has submitted a separate extradition request. Vinnik has denied committing any criminal or administrative offenses. On January 23, 2020, he was extradited to France.