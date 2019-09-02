French Prosecution Charges Afghan National After Knife Attack in Villeurbanne - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) The prosecutor's office in France's Lyon has charged an Afghan national with murder after a stabbing attack in the Villeurbanne commune, media reported on Monday.

The Afghan immigrant attacked people with a knife in Villeurbanne on Saturday evening. One person was killed and eight more were injured as a result of the incident, while the perpetrator was detained shortly after the stabbing.

The knife attacker had also been charged with attempted murder, the BFMTV broadcaster reported.

Media reported earlier that the man used drugs and allegedly heard voices encouraging him to kill people. Moreover, he claimed that he confused one of the victims with another man, with whom he was in a fight several years ago.

The investigation is not yet viewing the attack as a terrorist act, as there was no evidence directly linking the actions of the attacker with a terrorist group. In addition, the police searched the home of the attacker, and "found nothing indicating radicalization."