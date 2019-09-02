UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Prosecution Charges Afghan National After Knife Attack In Villeurbanne - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:50 PM

French Prosecution Charges Afghan National After Knife Attack in Villeurbanne - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) The prosecutor's office in France's Lyon has charged an Afghan national with murder after a stabbing attack in the Villeurbanne commune, media reported on Monday.

The Afghan immigrant attacked people with a knife in Villeurbanne on Saturday evening. One person was killed and eight more were injured as a result of the incident, while the perpetrator was detained shortly after the stabbing.

The knife attacker had also been charged with attempted murder, the BFMTV broadcaster reported.

Media reported earlier that the man used drugs and allegedly heard voices encouraging him to kill people. Moreover, he claimed that he confused one of the victims with another man, with whom he was in a fight several years ago.

The investigation is not yet viewing the attack as a terrorist act, as there was no evidence directly linking the actions of the attacker with a terrorist group. In addition, the police searched the home of the attacker, and "found nothing indicating radicalization."

Related Topics

Injured Murder Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Police Drugs France Lyon Man Media

Recent Stories

Big fights destined for Abu Dhabi: UFC president

35 minutes ago

RTA expands Tamkeen Programme to train 100 citizen ..

35 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Chamber of Commerce&#039 ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets UN Goodwill Ambassador Nad ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss iss ..

3 hours ago

NAB recovers Rs 71 billion during last 22 months

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.