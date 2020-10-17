UrduPoint.com
French Prosecution Confirms Killer Of Teacher Was Born In Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 07:43 PM

French Prosecution Confirms Killer of Teacher Was Born in Moscow

France's anti-terrorism state prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard confirmed on Saturday that the main suspect in the beheading of a teacher near Paris is a Moscow-born Chechen teenager

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) France's anti-terrorism state prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard confirmed on Saturday that the main suspect in the beheading of a teacher near Paris is a Moscow-born Chechen teenager.

"The neutralized person ... Abdulak Abuezidovich A. was born on March 12, 2002 in Moscow," Ricard said.

More Stories From World

