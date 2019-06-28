UrduPoint.com
French Prosecution Says Lacks Evidence To Consider Brest Mosque Shooting Terror Attack

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 08:08 PM

French Prosecution Says Lacks Evidence to Consider Brest Mosque Shooting Terror Attack

The prosecution of Brest said on Friday that it was not yet considering the recent shooting near a mosque in the northwestern French city as a terror attack since it lacked enough evidence to draw that conclusion

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The prosecution of Brest said on Friday that it was not yet considering the recent shooting near a mosque in the northwestern French city as a terror attack since it lacked enough evidence to draw that conclusion.

On Thursday, the French RTL radio station reported that a gunman opened fire near a mosque in Brest, injuring two people, including the imam.

"The evidence that has been gathered [on the incident] so far does not suggest that it was a terror attack," Brest Prosecutor Jean-Philippe Recappe said, as cited by the Franceinfo broadcaster.

Recappe also said that the Parisian prosecution's counterterrorism branch was not participating in the investigation into the incident.

The shooting occurred at around 4:00 p.m. local time (14:00 GMT). The gunman fled the scene but was found by police with a gunshot wound in his head. Following the incident, France's Interior Ministry ordered security be tightened at places of worship around the country.

