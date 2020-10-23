UrduPoint.com
French Prosecutor Demands 10 Years In Prison For Russia's Cybercrime Suspect Vinnik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 03:37 PM

French Prosecutor Demands 10 Years in Prison for Russia's Cybercrime Suspect Vinnik

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) A prosecutor in Paris demanded on Friday 10 years of imprisonment and a fine amounting to 750,000 Euros ($888,641) for Russian citizen Alexander Vinnik, suspected of committing cybercrimes, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"Taking into consideration the gravity of the facts ...

I ask to sentence Alexander Vinnik to 10 years of imprisonment and leave him in custody," the prosecutor said, also demanding a 750,000 euros fine.

Vinnik was detained in Greece in 2017 at the request of the United States on money laundering accusations. France also accuses him of money laundering and extortion. According to the prosecutors, Vinnik created the Locky malware, which inflicted damage upon 200 individuals and companies in France from 2016-2018. On Monday, during the first day of the trial, the Russian citizen rejected all charges, saying he had not even head about Locky before his extradition to France.

