French Prosecutors Indict 4 Students For Complicity In Paris Teacher Murder Case - AFP

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Four more students have been charged for complicity in a terrorist attack amid ongoing inquiry into the brutal killing of French teacher Samuel Paty in Paris in mid-October, the AFP news agency reported on Thursday, citing a judicial source.

The four new suspects were detained on Monday and Tuesday. According to the agency's source, three of the four pupils placed in police custody are minors aged between 13-14. They have been charged with "complicity in a terrorist assassination" for allegedly giving directions on the deceased teacher to Abdullakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old radicalized teen of Chechen origin, who had tracked and beheaded Paty on October 16 in Paris outskirts.

The fourth pupil is the daughter of Brahim Chnina, a parent of one of Paty's students, who had launched an online campaign against the teacher, denouncing him for the use of caricatures on Islamic Prophet Mohammad during lessons on freedom of speech.

He has been included in the suspects' list in the ongoing probe, while his daughter has been charged with "slanderous denunciation."

All four students were released under judicial supervision after they were questioned by investigating judges, the news agency's source said.

The attacker of the history teacher was eliminated by the security forces on the same day he killed Paty. Paris counter-terrorism office has opened a probe into the murder, under which a total of 14 people are being prosecuted.

