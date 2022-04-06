French Prosecutors Investigate Political Influence of Global Consulting Firms

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The French National Financial Prosecutor's Office (PNF) has launched a preliminary investigation following a Senate report on the influence of international private consulting firms on the country's public policy, according to a press statement released on Wednesday.

"The National Financial Prosecutor's Office on Thursday, March 31, 2022, opened a preliminary (investigation) on money-laundering aggravated by tax fraud," the Prosecutor's Office said in a statement, aired by BFMTV.

The French Senate on March 17 published the results of an investigation into the increased influence of foreign consulting firms on public policy.

Among them is the American company McKinsey, which, in particular, advised the French government on the vaccination campaign. According to the senators, the firm paid no taxes between 2011 and 2020.

On April 1, far-right presidential hopeful Eric Zemmour accused McKinsey of working illegally for current French leader Emmanuel Macron during his 2017 presidential campaign.

The first round of the French presidential election will be held on April 10 and the second on April 24.