French Prosecutors Launch 4 Investigations on Possible War Crimes in Ukraine - Official

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The French National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor's Office has launched four investigations into possible war crimes against civilians in Ukraine, General Jean-Philippe Reiland, the head of the central Office for Combating Crimes Against Humanity, said on Thursday.�

"Four investigations have been opened by the National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor's Office and the Office for Combating Crimes Against Humanity. We have already gathered the necessary information to move forward with these cases," the general said in an interview to the French broadcaster BFM tv.

On April 11, the French Interior Ministry technical team arrived in Ukraine to assist Ukrainian experts in identifying and collecting evidence of war crimes.

According to Reiland, the gendarmes who arrived in Ukraine have nothing to do with the investigations of the French Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor's Office, they help the Ukrainian authorities conduct forensic examinations and on-site investigations.

Among other things, they are engaged in identifying the bodies and establishing the cause of death of those killed in the town of Bucha, a suburb of Kiev controlled by the Russian forces in March.

On April 3, reports emerged of mass civilian killings in Bucha. Kiev blamed the deaths on the departed Russian forces, with the Russian side firmly denying the allegations, describing the incident as "blatant provocations." A number of Western countries announced the expulsion of Russian diplomats due to the incident.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.