French Prosecutor's Office Demands 4 Years Of Imprisonment For Sarkozy - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The prosecutor's office has demanded to sentence former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, accused of corruption, to 4 years in prison, including two years of a suspended sentence, the BFMTV channel reported on Tuesday.

The trial on the case started in late November.

Sarkozy's lawyer Thierry Herzog and former judge Gilbert Azibert are also among the defendants.

For them, the prosecutor's office demanded the same punishment - four years in prison, two of them suspended.

Sarkozy and Herzog are accused of attempting to bribe Azibert by helping him to obtain a prestigious post in Monaco in exchange for information about a probe into suspected illegal donations to Sarkozy's presidential campaign in 2007, including from French billionaire Liliane Bettencourt, heiress of the L'Oreal company.

Sarkozy has denied the accusations, including during the court session on Monday.

