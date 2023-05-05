UrduPoint.com

French Prosecutors Probe Defense Firm Over Corruption In Indian Fighter Contract - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2023 | 11:29 PM

French financial prosecutors have opened an investigation into Thales defense firm on suspicion that it bribed officials in India to win a lucrative contract for fighter modernization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) French financial prosecutors have opened an investigation into Thales defense firm on suspicion that it bribed officials in India to win a lucrative contract for fighter modernization.

Franceinfo radio reported Friday that the French arms maker was said to have paid off Indian businessman Sanjay Bhandari to mediate a $2.

4 billion contract to refit 51 Mirage 2000 jets of the Indian air force.

The probe was opened after Bhandari filed a lawsuit with a French court in 2021 claiming Thales owed him an 11-million-euro commission for the contract. The court rejected the lawsuit over lack of evidence.

Thales told Radio France that it "strongly denies the allegations." The company said it had made no deals with Bhandari and had "zero tolerance" approach to corruption and influence peddling.

