Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 11:32 PM

French Prosecutors Say Attempted Attack on Police in Avignon Not Linked to Terrorism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) French prosecutors have ruled out the possibility that an armed man who attempted to attack law enforcement officers in the city of Avignon was committing an act of terror, prosecutor Philippe Guemas said on Thursday, as reported by domestic media outlets.

Earlier in the day, a 33-year-old man armed with a handgun attempted to launch an attack on law enforcement officers in the southern French city. The assailant was shot dead by officers at the scene.

Media outlets first reported that the individual had shouted in Arabic during the incident, suggesting that it was an attempted terrorist attack, although Guemas ruled out this possibility.

"This is a matter of common criminal law. This is outside the jurisdiction of the anti-terror department of the prosecutor's office," Guemas said, as quoted by the regional La Provence newspaper.

The prosecutor stated that investigators believe the individual was suffering from mental health difficulties and, unlike earlier media reports, was not armed with a knife.

Earlier on Thursday, three people were stabbed to death near a church in the French city of Nice. French President Emmanuel Macron said that the incident was an Islamist terrorist attack, and one suspect is currently in the custody of law enforcement officers.

