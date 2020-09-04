French prosecutors seek trial for disgraced ex-Macron aide

The Paris prosecutor's office said Friday that it would pursue a trial against President Emmanuel Macron's former bodyguard, on suspicions he improperly used diplomatic passports even after his dismissal over violence during a May Day protest

Alexandre Benalla was ousted in July 2018 after he was caught on video manhandling and striking a young man at the protest while wearing a police helmet and visor -- leading to charges of assault and impersonating an officer.

The scandal rocked Macron's young presidency, in particular after top officials were accused of trying to cover it up.

A few months later, media reports said Benalla was carrying out consultant work overseas using two diplomatic passports that in theory he should not have kept, prompting prosecutors to open their investigation.

They will now seek a trial on charges of illegally using the two passports, as well as "administrative fraud and forgery" to obtain a so-called "service passport," used by people on a government mission or representing the state, Paris Prosecutor Remy Heitz said in a statement.

After initially telling a Senate panel that he had returned the passports, Benalla later admitted he kept them for private travel.

"I may have been wrong to use these passports," he said in a newspaper interview published in December 2018.