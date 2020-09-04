UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Prosecutors Seek Trial For Disgraced Ex-Macron Aide

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 10:39 PM

French prosecutors seek trial for disgraced ex-Macron aide

The Paris prosecutor's office said Friday that it would pursue a trial against President Emmanuel Macron's former bodyguard, on suspicions he improperly used diplomatic passports even after his dismissal over violence during a May Day protest

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The Paris prosecutor's office said Friday that it would pursue a trial against President Emmanuel Macron's former bodyguard, on suspicions he improperly used diplomatic passports even after his dismissal over violence during a May Day protest.

Alexandre Benalla was ousted in July 2018 after he was caught on video manhandling and striking a young man at the protest while wearing a police helmet and visor -- leading to charges of assault and impersonating an officer.

The scandal rocked Macron's young presidency, in particular after top officials were accused of trying to cover it up.

A few months later, media reports said Benalla was carrying out consultant work overseas using two diplomatic passports that in theory he should not have kept, prompting prosecutors to open their investigation.

They will now seek a trial on charges of illegally using the two passports, as well as "administrative fraud and forgery" to obtain a so-called "service passport," used by people on a government mission or representing the state, Paris Prosecutor Remy Heitz said in a statement.

After initially telling a Senate panel that he had returned the passports, Benalla later admitted he kept them for private travel.

"I may have been wrong to use these passports," he said in a newspaper interview published in December 2018.

Related Topics

Senate Protest Police Scandal Young Paris Man May July December 2018 Media Government Top

Recent Stories

Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona next season

1 hour ago

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit ..

2 hours ago

DR Congo convicts 21 soldiers and police of rape

4 minutes ago

Balochistan assets could develop through private p ..

4 minutes ago

Shooting in Canadian Province of Ontario Leaves 5 ..

4 minutes ago

WHO Calls For Urgent Global Action on Non-Communic ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.