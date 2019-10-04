French Pupils Ill From Suspected Poisoning During Running Race
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 06:35 PM
French authorities were investigating Friday how over a dozen pupils fell suddenly ill from suspected poisoning during a running race, with one teenager still in hospital
Sixteen children from a group of about 80 taking part in a cross-country race near the eastern town of Morbier were taken ill Thursday for pain, convulsions and discomfort after visiting a refreshment stand, officials said.
One girl, who identified herself as Soline, told AFP she saw another girl fall to the ground after drinking a syrup.
"She had some sort of seizure. Her eyes were moving all over the place."Five were hospitalised, of whom one girl was stable and still receiving treatment on Friday, Jean-Francois Bauvois, an official from the surrounding Jura department, told AFP.
An investigation has been opened, said Lionel Pascal of the regional prosecutor's office.