French Pupils Ill From Suspected Poisoning During Running Race

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 06:35 PM

French pupils ill from suspected poisoning during running race

French authorities were investigating Friday how over a dozen pupils fell suddenly ill from suspected poisoning during a running race, with one teenager still in hospital

Morez, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :French authorities were investigating Friday how over a dozen pupils fell suddenly ill from suspected poisoning during a running race, with one teenager still in hospital.

Sixteen children from a group of about 80 taking part in a cross-country race near the eastern town of Morbier were taken ill Thursday for pain, convulsions and discomfort after visiting a refreshment stand, officials said.

One girl, who identified herself as Soline, told AFP she saw another girl fall to the ground after drinking a syrup.

"She had some sort of seizure. Her eyes were moving all over the place."Five were hospitalised, of whom one girl was stable and still receiving treatment on Friday, Jean-Francois Bauvois, an official from the surrounding Jura department, told AFP.

An investigation has been opened, said Lionel Pascal of the regional prosecutor's office.

