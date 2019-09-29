UrduPoint.com
French Queue To Pay Tribute To Ex-President Chirac At Public Ceremony

Sun 29th September 2019 | 04:20 PM

French Queue to Pay Tribute to Ex-President Chirac at Public Ceremony

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) A large queue formed Sunday outside the Invalides military memorial complex in Paris ahead of a public ceremony honoring the late ex-president, Jacques Chirac, a Sputnik correspondent said.

Chirac, who served twice as president and prime minister, passed on Thursday at the age of 86. His body will lie in state for one day at the Invalides.

Mourners began queuing hours before the ceremony begins at 2 p.m. local time (11:00 GMT). Thousands signed a book of condolences in the Elysee Palace on Saturday.

Monday has been declared a day of national mourning. Chirac will be buried on Monday near his elder daughter Laurence at Montparnasse cemetery in Paris.

Ahead of the funeral, French President Emmanuel Macron and dozens of foreign leaders, including President Vladimir Putin of Russia, will attend a ceremony at the church of Saint-Sulpice.

