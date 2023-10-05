Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2023 | 06:18 PM

French rail giant Alstom shares dive on cash flow warning

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Shares in French train maker Alstom sank on Thursday after a key metric of its financial health turned negative due to higher inventories and delays in completing a UK deal.

The group's stock price was down 36.2 percent at 13.38 euros ($14.38) per share near midday in Paris.

Alstom released preliminary financial information on Wednesday showing a negative free cash flow of 1.15 billion euros for the first half of the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

As a result, it now expects the full-year figure to reach as much as negative 750 million euros after previously forecasting it to be "significantly positive".

The revision will "immediately trigger questions about the financial health" of the company, according to analysts at Stifel Investment Bank.

The delay in the 443-train Aventra deal in the UK represents around a third of the impact on free cash flow, Alstom said, adding that the programme should now be completed at the beginning of the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

Alstom inherited the contract when it acquired the rail business of Canadian group Bombardier in 2021.

The company also cited a ramping up of production which led to a "significant increase in the level of inventories" in order to avoid production disruption and delivery delays in the Americas and Europe.

"The management team is strongly engaged on the operational excellence and cash focus plans," Alstom chief executive Henri Poupart-Lafarge said in Wednesday's financial update.

"We remain committed to mid-term profitability and cash generation targets," he said.

