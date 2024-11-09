French rail unions threaten indefinite strike ahead of Christmas

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Trade unions at France's railway operator SNCF on Saturday called for an indefinite strike from next month that could disrupt train services during the upcoming Christmas holidays.

The unions are demanding a moratorium on the dismantling of Fret SNCF, the freight division of the national rail operator, and are opposing the terms and conditions for opening up regional passenger lines to competition.

In a joint statement to AFP, the CGT-Cheminots, Unsa-Ferroviaire, Sud-Rail and CFDT-Cheminots unions said the action would begin on December 11.

The unions also reiterated their call for shorter strike action from November 20 to November 22.

When contacted by AFP, SNCF declined to comment.

Industrial action at SNCF has repeatedly disrupted travel during school holidays.

In February, train controllers went on strike during a holiday weekend, leaving 150,000 people stranded. A Christmas strike in December 2022 affected some 200,000 holidaymakers.

In 2023, the European Commission announced an in-depth investigation into whether France breached EU rules on state support by subsidising SNCF's freight division.

The French government launched a restructuring process which will see France's top rail freight company be replaced next January 1 by two separate companies, Hexafret and Technis.

The plan was negotiated by the French government and the European Commission to avoid a reorganisation procedure that could have led to the outright liquidation of the company, which employs 5,000 people.

In their statement, the trade unions "reaffirm that a moratorium is possible and necessary to allow the various players to get back to the table and find ways of guaranteeing not only the continuity of Fret SNCF, but also its development over the longer term.

"

- 'Opportunity for dialogue' -

Julien Troccaz, the Sud-Rail Federal secretary, said the company's management "turned us down" at a meeting this week. "We have colleagues who have worked all their lives, for 20, 25 years, for the public company Fret SNCF, and on 1 January, everything stops," Troccaz said.

"Today, our colleagues don't know what's going to happen on January 1. They know they're going to be working for private companies, but they don't know what their social rights are."

Thomas Cavel, general secretary at CFDT-Cheminots, said that there was still time for negotiation before the festive season.

"We're well ahead of Christmas," he said. "This is an opportunity for social dialogue."

"There must be a window of opportunity for discussion to move towards a decision that is more in line with the collective interest."

In 2018, President Emmanuel Macron took on the SNCF's powerful unions to push through an overhaul that stripped employees of jobs-for-life and pension guarantees, while promising to revive slower lines.

Labour bosses called it the first step toward privatisation. They staged massive transport strikes but failed to derail the reform.

In recent weeks, the unions have criticised the continuing shake-up of the railway operator, slamming the "fragmentation" of the network.

