French Railway Company Calls on Employees to Make Pause in Protests for Christmas Holidays

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) Head of the French National Railway Company Jean-Pierre Farandou called on employees to make a pause in protests against the pension reform during the Christmas holidays so that people could spend holidays with their families.

The protests erupted in France on December 5, with people protesting against changes to pension laws that could deprive some categories of workers of several privileges and special retirement rules. Specifically, the government is planning to replace a generous pension system with a points-based scheme, a decision that has angered train workers, teachers, police and other public service employees.

"Holidays are an important moment for family meetings. Next Wednesday, many of our compatriots will want to visit their parents, children and friends. Millions will opt for a train as it happens each year ... That is why I call on all employees of railway and trade union organizations to unite for the French citizens for this period of time. I call on everyone, who is ensuring movement of people across the country, to consider the idea of making a pause in protests for [Christmas] holidays," Farandou said, as quoted by the Figaro newspaper.

Major rallies took place in Paris on December 5, Tuesday and Thursday, with hundreds of thousands of people having joined them.