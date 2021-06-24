UrduPoint.com
French Railway Company To File Complaint Over Marseille Train Shooting Incident - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 03:30 PM

French Railway Company to File Complaint Over Marseille Train Shooting Incident - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) French transport company SNCF has reaffirmed its intention to file a complaint over an incident in which its commercial train was fired at by unidentified persons in Marseille while en route, RTL broadcaster reported on Thursday.

According to the media outlet, the incident took place on Wednesday evening at around 9 p.m. (19:00 GMT), when a high-speed train traveling to the Marseille-Saint-Charles station was targeted by unknown gunmen. No casualties were reported after the shooting.

Experts recorded several bullet marks on the window of one of the train cars and a perforation in the metal.

