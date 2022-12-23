Leading unions of France's railway industry have decided to call off the strike for the New Year's weekend after the talks with the French national rail network (SNCF) on Friday, French media reported.

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Leading unions of France's railway industry have decided to call off the strike for the New Year's weekend after the talks with the French national rail network (SNCF) on Friday, French media reported.

Four trade unions have signed an agreement that will allow the restoration of normal train traffic in the coming days and especially on the New Year's weekend, the report said.

The agreement, however, will not improve the situation with the movement of trains on Christmas Day from December 24-25, SNCF noted.

Despite the agreement reached between the unions and the SNCF, the number of trains canceled for the Christmas weekend will not change, the media said.

From December 23-26, the railway workers' unions, including the National Society of Controllers (ASCT), went on strike. On Friday, only 2 out of 3 high-speed trains TGV and Ouigo circulate between French cities, while on Saturday and Sunday only 2 out of 5 trains circulate. More than 200,000 French people will be affected by the strike and will not be able to reunite with their families to celebrate Christmas.

SNCF has announced that all passengers whose trains are canceled between December 23rd and 26th will be guaranteed a 200% ticket refund. According to the French Ministry of Transport, a strike by rail workers over the Christmas weekend will cost SNCF 100 million Euros.