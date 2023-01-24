French Railway Workers Schedule Strikes for February 7-8 Over Pension Reform - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) French Railway workers' unions CGT-Cheminots and SUD-Rail have scheduled strikes for February 7 and 8 to protest Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne's pension reform, French media reported on Tuesday.

The announcement came one day after the project of the reform was presented before the cabinet, the BFMTV broadcaster said.

Last week, France's leading trade unions announced a second nationwide demonstration against the reform on January 31. On January 19, over 200 demonstrations were held across the country, with the largest protests taking place in Paris, Marseilles, Lyon, Toulouse, Lille and Nantes.

Over 1.12 million people took part in protest actions in France that day.

On January 10, Borne presented draft pension reform legislation, which the government plans to implement in September 2023. According to Borne's plan, the French government will begin to raise the retirement age in the country by three months per year from September 1, gradually increasing it from the current age of 62 to 64 by 2030.