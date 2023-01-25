UrduPoint.com

French Railway Workers Schedule Strikes For February 7-8 Over Pension Reform - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2023 | 12:10 AM

French Railway Workers Schedule Strikes for February 7-8 Over Pension Reform - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) French Railway workers' unions CGT-Cheminots and SUD-Rail have scheduled strikes for February 7 and 8 to protest Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne's pension reform, French media reported on Tuesday.

The announcement came one day after the project of the reform was presented before the cabinet, the BFMTV broadcaster said.

Last week, France's leading trade unions announced a second nationwide demonstration against the reform on January 31. On January 19, over 200 demonstrations were held across the country, with the largest protests taking place in Paris, Marseilles, Lyon, Toulouse, Lille and Nantes.

Over 1.12 million people took part in protest actions in France that day.

On January 10, Borne presented draft pension reform legislation, which the government plans to implement in September 2023. According to Borne's plan, the French government will begin to raise the retirement age in the country by three months per year from September 1, gradually increasing it from the current age of 62 to 64 by 2030.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest France Nantes Toulouse Lille Lyon Paris January February September Media From Government Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

French Railway Workers Schedule Strikes for Februa ..

French Railway Workers Schedule Strikes for February 7-8 Over Pension Reform - R ..

24 minutes ago
 Shiffrin claims historic 83rd World Cup ski win

Shiffrin claims historic 83rd World Cup ski win

24 minutes ago
 'Police School of Investigation' established to ca ..

'Police School of Investigation' established to capacitate AJK officers in holdi ..

24 minutes ago
 UN human trafficking report attributes crises for ..

UN human trafficking report attributes crises for hindering victim identificatio ..

33 minutes ago
 Govt's top priority to uplift under privileged seg ..

Govt's top priority to uplift under privileged segments: Pakistan Muslim League ..

33 minutes ago
 Lockheed Martin Reaches $66Bln in 2022 Sales With ..

Lockheed Martin Reaches $66Bln in 2022 Sales With $5.7Bln in Earnings - Statemen ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.