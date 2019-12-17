French Regulator Fines Bloomberg $5.6Mln Over Fake News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) French markets regulator AMF said Monday it had fined US news agency Bloomberg an equivalent of $5.6 million for publishing a fake story that caused turmoil on the Paris stock exchange.

"The sanctions commission imposed on the company Bloomberg LP a fine of 5 million Euros for spreading information which it should have known to be fake," the press release read.

AMF said that Bloomberg's flash desk published a story in November 22, 2016 based on a hoax communique attributed to French construction company Vinci.

The statement claimed that the firm was going to revise its accounts for 2015 and 2016 after discovering serious accounting irregularities, prompting its shares to plunge 18.28 percent.

The watchdog found that it took two Bloomberg staffers a minute to decide to report the fake story, which made serious allegations that the company was going to report a net loss and fire its financial director.