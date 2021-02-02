UrduPoint.com
French Regulator Greenlights AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

Tue 02nd February 2021 | 11:00 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The French National Authority for Health (HAS) on Tuesday approved the use of the vaccine against the coronavirus developed by the UK-Swedish AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company, the BFMTV broadcaster reported.

Last week, the European Commission gave a nod to the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the European Union.

According to the media outlet, HAS does not recommend people over 65 receive this shot due to the lack of data on its efficacy for those within this age group.

France began its mass vaccination campaign on December 27, using two vaccines approved by the European and national health authorities, namely, the one developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, and another made by Moderna.

More Stories From World

