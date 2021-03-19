French Regulator Recommends Resuming Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The French National Authority for Health (HAS) has recommended resuming the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine but only for people who are under 55 years old, the Parisien newspaper reported on Friday.

France, like many other European countries, suspended the use of the vaccine over blood clot concerns earlier this week. On Thursday, the European Medicines Agency said that it had found no evidence that the vaccine is associated with increased risks of blood clot events, prompting member states to resume inoculations with the drug.