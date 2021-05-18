French Regulator Records 2 New Blood Clot Deaths in People Injected With AstraZeneca Shot

French drug safety agency ANSM said on Monday that it saw four patients who received an AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot develop blood clots between April 23 and May 6, with two of them dying

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) French drug safety agency ANSM said on Monday that it saw four patients who received an AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot develop blood clots between April 23 and May 6, with two of them dying.

"Four new cases of atypical thrombosis were analyzed during this period, including two deaths, bringing the total of cases since the start of vaccinations up to 34, including 11 deaths," a statement read.

The agency shared the data with EU regulator EMA. It did not say whether the AstraZeneca vaccine was at fault.

France restricted the use of the UK-Swedish shot to those aged 55 and over starting March 19 despite EMA saying benefits from using it outweighed the risk of developing blood clots in the brain. The majority of deaths were recorded in women under 60.