UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Regulator Records 2 New Blood Clot Deaths In People Injected With AstraZeneca Shot

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 12:22 AM

French Regulator Records 2 New Blood Clot Deaths in People Injected With AstraZeneca Shot

French drug safety agency ANSM said on Monday that it saw four patients who received an AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot develop blood clots between April 23 and May 6, with two of them dying

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) French drug safety agency ANSM said on Monday that it saw four patients who received an AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot develop blood clots between April 23 and May 6, with two of them dying.

"Four new cases of atypical thrombosis were analyzed during this period, including two deaths, bringing the total of cases since the start of vaccinations up to 34, including 11 deaths," a statement read.

The agency shared the data with EU regulator EMA. It did not say whether the AstraZeneca vaccine was at fault.

France restricted the use of the UK-Swedish shot to those aged 55 and over starting March 19 despite EMA saying benefits from using it outweighed the risk of developing blood clots in the brain. The majority of deaths were recorded in women under 60.

Related Topics

March April May Women From Blood Ansari Sugar Mills Limtied

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.71 million

1 hour ago

UK-EU Talks on Northern Ireland Protocol Not Hugel ..

5 minutes ago

Fawad urges int'l community to meet its obligation ..

5 minutes ago

Situation in Ethiopia's Tigray 'horrific': WHO chi ..

5 minutes ago

Mali strike paralyses banks and government offices ..

33 minutes ago

Prime Minister for robust follow-up of his visit t ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.