French reinforcements reach 'calmer' New Caledonia after riots

Noumea, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The French Pacific territory of New Caledonia was "calmer" Friday, local authorities said, after reinforcements arrived to quell days of riots over voting reform that have left five dead and hundreds injured.

"Reinforcements will control areas that have got out of our hands in recent days," said French high commissioner Louis Le Franc, the highest-ranking state official in New Caledonia.

New military and armed police arriving in capital Noumea would allow authorities to "reconquer all the places in the city that we have lost".

Anger over France's plan to impose new voting rules has spiralled into the deadliest violence in four decades in the archipelago of 270,000 people, which lies between Australia and Fiji -- 17,000 kilometres (10,600 miles) from Paris.

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said Thursday that about 1,000 extra security forces were being sent to New Caledonia -- adding to the 1,700 already present.

They began landing Thursday at the French army-controlled La Tontouta International Airport and could be seen moving through the capital Noumea in red berets, toting rifles, gas masks and riot shields.

Using state of emergency powers, security forces had imposed "a calmer and more peaceful situation" around Noumea for the first time since the unrest started on Monday, the high commission said in a statement early Friday.

But there were fires at a school and two companies, it added.