UrduPoint.com

French Rescue 126 Migrants Attempting Channel Crossing

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 03:27 PM

French rescue 126 migrants attempting Channel crossing

French maritime officials rescued 126 migrants attempting to cross the Channel to Britain as tensions escalated over record arrivals on England's southern coast

Lille, France, Sept 11 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :French maritime officials rescued 126 migrants attempting to cross the Channel to Britain as tensions escalated over record arrivals on England's southern coast.

At least 14,100 people have now crossed the Channel to the UK on small boats this year, according to Britain's domestic Press Association news agency -- some 6,000 more than for the whole of 2020.

A record 828 people crossed over from France on a single day in late August, as traffickers took advantage of favourable late-summer weather.

French maritime authorities said Saturday that a first vessel transporting 43 people, including six women and two babies, was intercepted by a patrol boat after encountering problems.

Forty migrants were rescued in another operation. Another 43 were picked up from the Channel waters after sending out a distress signal.

France has a policy of not intercepting or turning back migrant boats unless they ask for help, and instead escorts them to British waters.

That has stoked anger in Brexit-supporting sections of the British media and the government in London, who accuse France of shirking its responsibilities.

Illegal Channel crossings have ballooned since the end of 2018 despite repeated warnings by French authorities of the perilous journey, fraught with heavy maritime traffic, icy waters and strong currents.

Since 2018, French authorities have confirmed 11 deaths and three people are missing.

Related Topics

Weather France Traffic London United Kingdom August Women 2018 2020 Media From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army soldier embraces martyrdom serving i ..

Pakistan Army soldier embraces martyrdom serving in UN mission Darfur: ISPR

3 minutes ago
 Israeli Police Say Captured 4 of 6 Palestinian Pri ..

Israeli Police Say Captured 4 of 6 Palestinian Prisoners After Monday Escape

3 minutes ago
 ACB local bodies election to be held on Sunday

ACB local bodies election to be held on Sunday

3 minutes ago
 Teenagers between 15-18 age to get free Pfizer jab ..

Teenagers between 15-18 age to get free Pfizer jabs: NCOC

9 minutes ago
 Lal Sohanra National Park planted more than 2 mln ..

Lal Sohanra National Park planted more than 2 mln plants in recent years

9 minutes ago
 UAE permits return to fully vaccinated holders of ..

UAE permits return to fully vaccinated holders of valid UAE residence visa

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.